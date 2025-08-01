722 Shares in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.91. FB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Analysts forecast that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FB Financial

About FB Financial

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.