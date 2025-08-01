7,557 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 81.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AutoNation by 56.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 762.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra Research raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $192.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.77. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $217.40. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

