Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.

ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $165.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 732.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

