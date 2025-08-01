Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.
ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.
Shares of ACRS opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $165.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.38.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 732.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
