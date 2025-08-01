AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $362.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.23 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 61.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.92 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,580. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens cut their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.86.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

