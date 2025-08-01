AIREA (LON:AIEA) Stock Price Up 2% – Should You Buy?

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.49 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.49 ($0.32). 13,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 21,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).

The stock has a market cap of £9.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.89.

In other AIREA news, insider Tanya Ashton acquired 17,349 shares of AIREA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,031.21 ($6,646.25). Company insiders own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

AIREA plc is a UK design-led specialist flooring company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, supplying to both UK and international markets. Since 2007, the Group has been focused solely on floor coverings and enjoys a strong and growing brand position within the commercial flooring market.

