Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 250,302 Shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 784.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,302 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Allete were worth $18,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Allete by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allete by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,464,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allete by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 49,993 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allete by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Allete by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALE opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.28. Allete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $66.46.

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.30 million. Allete had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Allete’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

