Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 170,700 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 623,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $65,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 100,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 98,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 95,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 189,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

