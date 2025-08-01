Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2,011.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $26.50 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

