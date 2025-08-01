Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

