Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $816,000 Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ScanSource by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $4,137,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other ScanSource news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $278,077.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,690.98. The trade was a 33.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $877.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.17 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 8.96%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

