Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 1,200 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $439.99 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.87 and its 200 day moving average is $462.26.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.55%.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.44.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

