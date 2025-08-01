Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 1,152.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CommScope were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CommScope by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,289,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,396,000 after buying an additional 5,996,931 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,328,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CommScope by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,558 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in CommScope by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,603,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CommScope by 2,124.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 922,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 881,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.38. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CommScope had a net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CommScope

About CommScope

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.