Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,196.80. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

OFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OFG Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

