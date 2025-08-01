Altiora Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.0% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 356.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 304,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.