AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) & Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Head-To-Head Survey

Dividends

AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Flushing Financial pays out -73.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Flushing Financial -7.13% 4.46% 0.34%

Volatility and Risk

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.2% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AMB Financial and Flushing Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial $18.97 million 1.12 $2.19 million N/A N/A Flushing Financial $484.72 million 0.84 -$31.33 million ($1.19) -10.08

AMB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flushing Financial.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats AMB Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier’s checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. It operates full-service banking offices in Queens, Nassau, Suffolk, Kings, and New York counties, New York; and an internet branch under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

