American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 0.2%

AMT stock opened at $208.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.09.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 218.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.