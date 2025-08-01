American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $255.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

AMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $208.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.09. American Tower has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

