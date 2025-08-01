American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $208.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Tower has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

