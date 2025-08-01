Analysts Set Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Target Price at $73.75

Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crane NXT

Crane NXT Stock Down 1.1%

CXT stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80. Crane NXT has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 23.37%.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.