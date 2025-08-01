Analysts Set Expectations for AUPH Q1 Earnings

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

