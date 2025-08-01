Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:EFN Q1 Earnings

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EFN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.13.

TSE EFN opened at C$36.04 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$24.85 and a twelve month high of C$36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. The stock has a market cap of C$10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Director Luis Manuel Enrique Tellez Kuenzler bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,781.10. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

