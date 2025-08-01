Analyzing Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) & Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW)

Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) and Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Champion Homes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ming Shing Group $27.57 million 0.59 $2.33 million N/A N/A Champion Homes $2.48 billion 1.40 $198.41 million $3.42 17.81

Analyst Ratings

Champion Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Ming Shing Group.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ming Shing Group and Champion Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ming Shing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Champion Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Champion Homes has a consensus target price of $80.60, suggesting a potential upside of 32.35%. Given Champion Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Champion Homes is more favorable than Ming Shing Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Champion Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A Champion Homes 7.99% 13.61% 10.03%

Summary

Champion Homes beats Ming Shing Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ming Shing Group

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Champion Homes

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada. The company also provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes; operates a factory-direct manufactured home retail business under the Titan Factory Direct and Champion Homes Center brand names with 31 sales centers in the United States; and engages in the transportation of manufactured homes and recreational vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

