Analyzing CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) and Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) and CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Galp Energia SGPS has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Energy has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of CVR Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of CVR Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia SGPS 4.79% 18.04% 6.07% CVR Energy -4.63% -17.18% -3.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galp Energia SGPS and CVR Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Galp Energia SGPS and CVR Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia SGPS $22.54 billion 0.59 $1.13 billion $0.71 13.39 CVR Energy $7.61 billion 0.35 $7.00 million ($1.97) -13.56

Galp Energia SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Energy. CVR Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galp Energia SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and CVR Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia SGPS 0 0 0 4 4.00 CVR Energy 6 2 0 0 1.25

CVR Energy has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential downside of 10.94%. Given CVR Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CVR Energy is more favorable than Galp Energia SGPS.

Summary

Galp Energia SGPS beats CVR Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galp Energia SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola. The Industrial & Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to energy management of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final business-to-business and business to consumer customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen, and biofuels; and operates service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products. This segment also owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm cooperatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid, and liquid and granulated urea. This segment primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P.

