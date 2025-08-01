Analyzing MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) & Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) and Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MasterBrand and Nova Lifestyle”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterBrand $2.70 billion 0.52 $125.90 million $0.78 14.13 Nova Lifestyle $9.69 million 3.25 -$5.56 million ($4.50) -0.51

Profitability

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Nova Lifestyle. Nova Lifestyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MasterBrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MasterBrand and Nova Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterBrand 3.74% 12.60% 5.75% Nova Lifestyle -44.63% -196.13% -54.28%

Volatility and Risk

MasterBrand has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova Lifestyle has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of MasterBrand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Nova Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of MasterBrand shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Nova Lifestyle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MasterBrand and Nova Lifestyle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterBrand 1 0 1 0 2.00 Nova Lifestyle 0 0 0 0 0.00

MasterBrand currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.08%. Given MasterBrand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MasterBrand is more favorable than Nova Lifestyle.

Summary

MasterBrand beats Nova Lifestyle on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasterBrand

(Get Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders. The company was formerly known as United Cabinet Incorporated. MasterBrand, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

About Nova Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company also provides physiotherapeutic jade mats for use in therapy clinic, hospitality, and real estate projects. It distributes its products under the Nova LifeStyle, Diamond Sofa, and Nova Living brand directly, as well as through internet sales and online marketing campaigns, and participation in exhibitions and trade shows primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. The company was formerly known as Stevens Resources, Inc. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

