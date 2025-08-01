Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANGI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Angi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Angi from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Angi by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 914,037 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Angi by 9,308.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Angi has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $245.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. Angi had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.69%. Analysts forecast that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

