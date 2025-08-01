Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,122 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,092 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16,052.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.87 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.84.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.