Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,804 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of EFA opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average of $84.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.