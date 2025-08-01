Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARVN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arvinas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $43,377.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,091.61. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARVN stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.17.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research set a $16.00 price target on shares of Arvinas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

