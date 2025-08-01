Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
ATXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 13th.
Astria Therapeutics Price Performance
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
