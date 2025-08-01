Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enersys were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Enersys by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Enersys by 197.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 937.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Enersys by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Enersys during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enersys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $92.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07. Enersys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $974.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. Enersys had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Enersys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th.

Insider Activity at Enersys

In related news, CFO Andrea J. Funk purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,263.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,729. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $39,786.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enersys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

