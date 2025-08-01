Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of ITT by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ITT by 3,513.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ITT by 72.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in ITT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average of $144.94. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $170.16.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $171.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

