Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.51 million, a P/E ratio of 198.50 and a beta of 1.98. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CAO Deborah Stewart sold 15,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $85,940.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 285,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,801.76. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick A. Cunningham sold 18,500 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $91,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 327,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,394.17. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,115,345 shares of company stock valued at $37,838,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 662.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

