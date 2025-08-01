B. Riley Forecasts Lower Earnings for Century Communities

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Century Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $11.07 per share.

CCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. This trade represents a 5.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 533.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Century Communities by 142.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Century Communities by 104.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

