Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 123,798 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,502.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123,798 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

