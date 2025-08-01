Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $310.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $314.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

