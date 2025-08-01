Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,142 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.89 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.40 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

