Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 15,008 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,008 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Flex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 30.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,465 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,686,299.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,363,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,362,673.12. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,331.19. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,061,348 shares of company stock worth $45,038,292. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

