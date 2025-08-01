Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 1,600 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 16,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

