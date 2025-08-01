Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banc of California

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. Banc of California has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $272.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 37,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,280,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,379,976. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivia I. Lindsay sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $149,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,902 shares in the company, valued at $419,649.16. This trade represents a 26.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 22.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.