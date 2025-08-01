Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after buying an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,452,000 after buying an additional 486,396 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,118,000. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 833,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,081,000 after buying an additional 381,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 860.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,791,000 after buying an additional 362,808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

