Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MDY opened at $575.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $566.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.77.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

