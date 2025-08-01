Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,876,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $565.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $543.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $574.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

