Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWO stock opened at $290.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

