Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.14 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

