Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $690.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $603.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $705.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

