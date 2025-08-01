Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FRP were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FRP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FRP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FRP by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 1.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FRP by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPH stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.98 million, a PE ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 0.61. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 1.47%.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

