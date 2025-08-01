Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.02 Million Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,340,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 111.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 216,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 114,373 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.80 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $414.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.16.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 430.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

