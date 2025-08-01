Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.16 Million in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (NYSEARCA:HIMU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (NYSEARCA:HIMU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Get iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMU. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Fedenia Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of HIMU stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99. iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $50.96.

About iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF

The iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (HIMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide a high level of income exempt from federal income tax through high-yield US municipal bonds. HIMU was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (NYSEARCA:HIMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.