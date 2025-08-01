Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 70,000 Shares of Mfs Hi Yld (NYSE:CMU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mfs Hi Yld (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mfs Hi Yld were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Mfs Hi Yld by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 2,345,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 989,618 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mfs Hi Yld by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,002,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,353 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mfs Hi Yld by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 202,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mfs Hi Yld in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Mfs Hi Yld by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMU stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Mfs Hi Yld has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from Mfs Hi Yld’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

