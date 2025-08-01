Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 891 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 674.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,291,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank7 from $50.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank7 from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 31.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 1,879 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $89,402.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 75,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,224.38. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $160,324. 25.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

